Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

ESPN to launch 'NBA Today' on Oct. 18

ESPN will debut "NBA Today," an hour-long panel show, on Oct. 18 -- the day before the start of the 2021-22 season. Malika Andrews will host "NBA Today," joined by network NBA analysts Kendrick Perkins, Chiney Ogwumike and Vince Carter along with ESPN senior writer Zach Lowe. ESPN basketball reporters will take part, too.

Megan Rapinoe, other women athletes back abortion rights at U.S. Supreme Court

A group of prominent women athletes including soccer star Megan Rapinoe and basketball standouts Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird on Monday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to protect abortion rights in a case involving Mississippi's Republican-backed bid to ban the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Abortion opponents have asked the court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that recognized a woman's right to end a pregnancy and made abortion legal nationwide after it was outlawed in certain states.

NFL roundup: Lamar Jackson rallies Ravens past Chiefs

Odafe Oweh recovered a fumble with 1:20 remaining Sunday, allowing the Baltimore Ravens to stop the last possession by Kansas City and beat the Chiefs 36-35 at Baltimore. The fumble by the Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire enabled Lamar Jackson to ice the upset with a fourth-down keeper, moving the chains and letting Baltimore run out the clock. Although the Ravens played short-handed with 16 players already on injured reserve, Jackson willed his first victory in four matchups against Patrick Mahomes and the two-time defending AFC champion Chiefs.

Cycling - Van Dijk beats Olympic medallists to win time trial title

Ellen van Dijk of the Netherlands won the women's time trial at the road cycling world championships in Bruges on Monday, beating Tokyo Olympic medallists Marlen Reusser of Switzerland and compatriot Annemiek Van Vleuten to claim the title. Van Dijk, world time trial champion in 2013, set a time of 36:05.28 on the 30.3km flat course from Knokke-Heist on the North Sea coast to the centre of Bruges to claim her second rainbow jersey.

Sport-Charity launches campaign to tackle dementia on World Alzheimer's Day

Former players and coaches across sport have joined a campaign by British dementia charity Alzheimer's Society to tackle the stigma around the neurodegenerative disease and support people affected by the condition on World Alzheimer's Day on Tuesday. The Sport United Against Dementia (SUAD) campaign aims to increase the awareness and capacity of its support services, and is backed by soccer greats such as Geoff Hurst and Denis Law as well as former cricketers Andrew Flintoff and Shane Warne.

Golf-American DeChambeau wants to end dispute with Koepka, says coach

American Bryson DeChambeau wants to end to his long-running feud with four-time major winner and U.S. team mate Brooks Koepka, his coach Mike Schy said. DeChambeau has been involved in public rows with Koepka for more than a year, with U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker having to step in last month to broker peace https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/truce-called-between-bryson-dechambeau-brooks-koepka-ahead-ryder-cup-2021-08-25 between them.

Michael Jordan raises stake in sports gambling data company Sportradar

Basketball great Michael Jordan will increase his investment in Sportradar Group AG and will serve as a special adviser to the company's board, the sports gambling data company said on Monday. The company's shares rose 3.4% in extended trading.

Cricket-Security tightened around NZ women's team in England after threat

Security has been tightened around New Zealand's women's cricket team after a threat was received ahead of a one-day international against England in Leicester on Tuesday. England earlier withdrew their men's and women's teams from next month's tour of Pakistan, three days after New Zealand abandoned their tour of the country amid security concerns.

MLB roundup: Cardinals edge Padres for 8th straight win

Edmundo Sosa, Harrison Bader and Dylan Carlson each drove in two runs, and the St. Louis Cardinals edged the visiting San Diego Padres 8-7 Sunday to complete a three-game sweep. Tyler O'Neill scored three runs and drove in another for the Cardinals, who extended their winning streak to eight games.

Loaded U.S. face tough Ryder Cup test against battle-hardened Europe

Home advantage for a largely inexperienced U.S. team versus European passion will be one of the compelling storylines in this week's Ryder Cup between two star-studded teams at Whistling Straits. The Americans will have six Ryder Cup rookies on their 12-man team who will strive to reclaim the trophy against a close-knit and battle-tested European side that have mostly dominated the biennial match play competition over the last four decades.

