IPL 2021: Should hurt team after missing a great opportunity against CSK, says Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday said losing to Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium should hurt the team as they gave away a great opportunity to win the game and put MS Dhoni's team under pressure.

ANI | Sharjah | Updated: 25-09-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 14:11 IST
Virat Kohli against CSK (Photo: Twitter/IPL). Image Credit: ANI
Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday said losing to Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium should hurt the team as they gave away a great opportunity to win the game and put MS Dhoni's team under pressure. Coach Mike Hesson and captain Kohli addressed the team after a tough loss against CSK, and identified areas to improve ahead of the all-important fixture against MI on Sunday.

"Giving a game away when we knew, could have really put them under pressure, and won this one. It should hurt everyone when looking to win this tournament and go all the way. It should hurt guys that we gave away a great opportunity, which is acceptable as long as we are willing to learn from it," skipper Virat Kohli said in a video post on RCB twitter. Coach Hesson said: "170 would have been a good score, everybody saw it got harder and harder to bat, the pitch was always going to be tough to start. 6/66 in the last 10, we would have wanted 10-15 more than that. You would have certainly wanted a few more runs."

Earlier, speaking at the post-match presentation, Kohli said: "The wicket did slow down a bit. But I feel we left out 15-20 runs out there. 175 would've been a winning total. Didn't bowl consistently. Didn't show that much courage I guess with the ball." Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ambati Rayudu played knocks of 38 and 32 respectively as CSK chased down the target of 157 with six wickets in hand. With this win, MS Dhoni-led outfit went to the top of the table. Earlier, Padikkal and Virat Kohli scored 70 and 53 to help RCB post 156/6 in the allotted twenty overs. Both openers shared a stand of 111 runs for the first wicket, but Dwayne Bravo's spell of 3-24 helped CSK restrict RCB under the 160-run mark. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

