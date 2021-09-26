Left Menu

Anthony Joshua believes he could still fight Tyson Fury without world titles

British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua believes a fight against compatriot Tyson Fury could still happen in the future, even without his world titles, after his loss to Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

ANI | London | Updated: 26-09-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 17:24 IST
Anthony Joshua believes he could still fight Tyson Fury without world titles
Anthony Joshua (Photo: Twitter/Anthony Joshua). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua believes a fight against compatriot Tyson Fury could still happen in the future, even without his world titles, after his loss to Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Ukrainian Usyk won by margins of 117-112, 116-112 and 115-113 to take Joshua's WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO belts after a quite superb display.

Joshua pointed that he can fight Fury or Deontay Wilder, with or without his world titles. "The road to undisputed and all that stuff, it's good," said Joshua at the post-fight press conference as per Sky Sports.

"As I said, I'll fight Tyson Fury, Wilder, without the belts," he added. "The belts are fun. It's great, it's legacy. But with or without the belts, I'll fight whoever. The road to undisputed is a nice title to have and a nice title to chase." "But would you still watch it, without the belts? That's the main thing - is you've got two competitive fighters in the ring from UK soil, that just want to go toe-to-toe," the 31-year-old pointed.

Notably, Usyk was an undisputed world champion at cruiserweight before moving up a weight division two years ago. He now has a 19-0 record, and a unification fight with the winner of next month's WBC title bout between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury awaits. This was an 11th consecutive world heavyweight title fight for Joshua who slips to 24-2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

 United States
4
RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021