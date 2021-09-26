Left Menu

Motor racing-Hamilton takes his 100th F1 win with victory in Russia

Motor racing-Hamilton takes his 100th F1 win with victory in Russia

Lewis Hamilton became the first Formula One driver to win 100 races with a victory in Russia that sent him back on top of the championship.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished second, after starting in last place, to limit the damage with Hamilton now two points clear. Spaniard Carlos Sainz was third for Ferrari.

While seven times world champion Hamilton celebrated a personal century, his Mercedes team maintained their own 100% record in Sochi. The champions have won every Russian grand prix since the first in 2014.

