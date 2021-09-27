Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-U.S. Ryder Cup rookies launch 'new era' with dominant debuts

The U.S. Ryder Cup rookies that helped deliver a dominant win over Europe on Sunday not only showed that experience may be overrated but also sent a message that the Americans are well-positioned for a sustained run of success in the team event. Having six Ryder Cup debutants on a 12-man team - the most on an American squad since 2008 - raised some questions about how they would handle the pressure-packed environment but each came through and showed their mettle.

Motor racing-Hamilton goes back on top with his 100th F1 win

Lewis Hamilton became the first Formula One driver to win 100 grands prix with a dramatic rain-assisted victory in Russia that sent the Mercedes driver two points clear in the championship on Sunday. Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished an impressive second at Sochi's Olympic Park, after starting 20th and last due to engine penalties, thereby limiting the damage from his rival's fifth win of the season and first since July.

Tennis-Team Europe win fourth consecutive Laver Cup

Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev clinched the Laver Cup for Team Europe with a 6-2 6-7(4) 10-3 win over Team World's Reilly Opelka and Denis Shapovalov on Sunday in Boston. Team Europe entered the final day of the event needing one victory from any of the four scheduled matches to secure the win and wasted no time as they picked it up in the lead encounter for an insurmountable 14-1 lead.

Motor racing-Verstappen's second place like a victory for Red Bull, says Horner

Max Verstappen’s second-place finish in Sunday’s Russian Formula One Grand Prix felt like a victory for the Dutchman’s Red Bull squad, team principal Christian Horner said. The 23-year-old Verstappen had started last after taking on a new engine that exceeded his permitted allocation but he crossed the line behind Mercedes title rival Lewis Hamilton, who celebrated his 100th win, after perfectly timing his switch to intermediate tyres during a late rain shower.

Golf-United States thrash Europe to reclaim Ryder Cup

The United States, led by a new generation, reclaimed the Ryder Cup on Sunday, thrashing holders Europe 19-9 to herald what could be an era of domination by the Americans at the biennial competition. Having romped to a commanding 11-5 advantage after the foursome and fourball sessions, the Americans entered the singles needing just 3-1/2 points to reach the target required to hoist the little gold trophy.

Soccer-Athletico overrun lacklustre Gremio 4-2 in Brazil

Gremio’s relegation worries continued on Sunday as they were beaten 4-2 by Athletico Paranaense and fell to their fourth loss in six games in Brazil. Pedro Rocha scored twice in the first half for Athletico and Renato Kayzer got a brace in the second.

MLB roundup: Rays clinch AL East title with victory

Mike Zunino popped a tiebreaking two-run homer as the Tampa Bay Rays claimed the American League East crown with a 7-3 win over the Miami Marlins on Saturday in St. Petersburg, Fla. Coupled with the New York Yankees' 5-3 comeback win over the Boston Red Sox, the victory gave the Rays their second consecutive division title and fourth overall in organizational history (2008, 2010).

Golf-Emotional McIlroy earns Ryder Cup point, too little too late

Rory McIlroy could not stop the tears after finally delivering a point for Europe in a futile quest to prevent the United States reclaiming the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on Sunday. The Northern Irishman, a four-time major champion and former world number one, was one of the big weapons in Europe captain Padraig Harrington's arsenal but failed to fire.

Golf-Johnson thrives in elder statesman role for U.S. Ryder Cup team

Dustin Johnson may have been the oldest member of the triumphant U.S. Ryder Cup team on Sunday, but the stoic American showed the way for a rookie-filled squad as he dominated in a way rarely seen at the biennial team event. The 37-year-old Johnson went 5-0 at Whistling Straits to join Francesco Molinari (2018), Larry Nelson (1979), Arnold Palmer (1967) and Gardner Dickinson (1967) as the only players to triumph in each session at a single Ryder Cup.

Soccer-Arsenal trounce Tottenham as resurgence continues

Arsenal's resurgence continued with a 3-1 victory over arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur as the two north London clubs continued to move in opposite directions in the Premier League on Sunday. Goals by Emile Smith Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka crowned a majestic first-half display by a youthful Arsenal who were sharper and hungrier than a listless Tottenham.

