Shabnim Ismail ruled out of WBBL due to knee injury

Sydney Thunder have suffered a major blow just weeks before the start of their WBBL title defence as South Africa star Shabnim Ismail has been ruled out of the tournament with a knee injury.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 27-09-2021 12:01 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 12:01 IST
Sydney Thunder player Shabnim Ismail (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
Sydney Thunder have suffered a major blow just weeks before the start of their WBBL title defence as South Africa star Shabnim Ismail has been ruled out of the tournament with a knee injury. "She took a bad knock and unfortunately Shabnim won't be able to play in this season's WBBL competition," Thunder coach Trevor Griffin said, as reported by ESPNcricinfo. "It's terrible news because she's been an important member of Sydney Thunder over the last couple of seasons.

"She showed her class in the final against the Melbourne Stars at North Sydney Oval last year. I'm just as disappointed for her because I know how much she enjoys being a part of...the WBBL." Ismail was Player of the Final last season knocking over Melbourne Stars' duo Elyse Villani and Meg Lanning to help Thunder claim the title. Thunder are also without English duo Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont who were unavailable despite England's tour of Pakistan being cancelled.

The WBBL begins on October 14, following India's ongoing multi-format series against Australia, with the first 20 matches to be played in Tasmania. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

