Punjab Kings scores 135/6 vs MI

Punjab Kings managed a below-par 135 for 6 against Mumbai Indians in their Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

Aiden Markram top-scored with 42 while Jasprit Bumrah and Kieron Pollard got two wickets apiece for Mumbai Indians.

Brief Score: Punjab Kings: 135 for 6 in 20 overs (Aiden Markram 42, Deepak Hooda 28, Kieron Pollard 2/8, Jasprit Bumrah 2/24).

