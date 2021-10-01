Left Menu

Soccer-Barca's Pedri to miss Spain's Nations League finals campaign

Spain midfielder Pedri is out of next week's Nations League finals, the Spanish FA (RFEF) said on Friday. Spain face hosts Italy next Wednesday in the first semi-final, with Belgium taking on France in the other last-four encounter a day later. The final and third-place playoffs will take place next Sunday.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 01-10-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 19:43 IST
Soccer-Barca's Pedri to miss Spain's Nations League finals campaign
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain midfielder Pedri is out of next week's Nations League finals, the Spanish FA (RFEF) said on Friday. The 18-year-old Barcelona player, who was a standout performer during Spain's run to the semi-finals of Euro 2020, has suffered a recurrence of a thigh injury which saw him miss a fortnight of action in September. He will also miss his side's showdown with Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Celta Vigo's Brais Mendez has been called up as a replacement by coach Luis Enrique, who raised a few eyebrows by selecting Pedri's 17-year-old club mate Gavi in the squad, despite the teenager starting just two senior games of football in his career. Spain face hosts Italy next Wednesday in the first semi-final, with Belgium taking on France in the other last-four encounter a day later.

The final and third-place playoffs will take place next Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021