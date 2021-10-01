Soccer-Barca's Pedri to miss Spain's Nations League finals campaign
- Country:
- Spain
Spain midfielder Pedri is out of next week's Nations League finals, the Spanish FA (RFEF) said on Friday. The 18-year-old Barcelona player, who was a standout performer during Spain's run to the semi-finals of Euro 2020, has suffered a recurrence of a thigh injury which saw him miss a fortnight of action in September. He will also miss his side's showdown with Atletico Madrid on Saturday.
Celta Vigo's Brais Mendez has been called up as a replacement by coach Luis Enrique, who raised a few eyebrows by selecting Pedri's 17-year-old club mate Gavi in the squad, despite the teenager starting just two senior games of football in his career. Spain face hosts Italy next Wednesday in the first semi-final, with Belgium taking on France in the other last-four encounter a day later.
