Mumbai Indians beat Royals by 8 wickets
Coulter-Nile 414 took four wickets while Neesham 312 scalped three batsmen.Opener Evin Lewis scored 24 while David Miller was the next best for the Royals with 15 runs in his kitty for Royals.Ishan Kishan 50 not out and Hardik Pandya 5 took the side past the finish line after Rohit Sharma 22 and Suryakumar Yadavs 13 early dismissal in MIs chase.Brief Scores Rajasthan Royals 90 for 9 in 20 overs.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Pacers Nathan Coulter-Nile and James Neesham spit fire in their fascinating spells on a slow wicket as Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets in their crucial Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.
MI restricted Royals to a below-par 90 for nine and chased down the target with 11.4 overs to spare. Coulter-Nile (4/14) took four wickets while Neesham (3/12) scalped three batsmen.
Opener Evin Lewis scored 24 while David Miller was the next best for the Royals with 15 runs in his kitty for Royals.
Ishan Kishan (50 not out) and Hardik Pandya (5) took the side past the finish line after Rohit Sharma (22) and Suryakumar Yadav's (13) early dismissal in MI's chase.
Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals: 90 for 9 in 20 overs. (E Lewis 24, D Miller 15; N Coulter-Nile 4/14, J Neesham 3/12). Mumbai Indians: 94 for 2 in 8.2 overs. (I Kishan 50 not out, R Sharma 22; M Rahman 1/32).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
IPL 2021: Felt like I was making my debut again for MI, says Neesham
Neesham, Coulter-Nile blow away Royals, who managed only 90/9 in must-win game
Neesham, Coulter-Nile knock Royals out of IPL as MI live to fight another day
You don't run, it's one of those unspoken spirit of game things, says Neesham on Ashwin-Morgan altercation
IPL 2021: Coulter-Nile, Neesham shine as Mumbai Indians restrict Rajasthan Royals to 90/9