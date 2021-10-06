Left Menu

Golf-Opening women's major gets new sponsor, prize fund up 60% to $5 mln

The LPGA is also planning to move the event to a later date in the spring from 2023. "We have all made some lovely memories at Mission Hills over the years which we will enjoy celebrating in 2022 and take with us to The Chevron Championship's new home, where I know we will make many more," said Lydia Ko, who won the ANA Inspiration in 2016.

The opening women's major of 2022 will have its prize fund boosted by 60% to $5 million, the elite LPGA Tour said after announcing a new title sponsor for the tournament. The event, previously known as the ANA Inspiration, will be renamed 'The Chevron Championship' as part of a six-year deal with the LPGA.

It will be held at its traditional location of Mission Hills in Rancho Mirage, California, from March 31 to April 3, in 2022 before moving to a different venue, likely to be in Houston, from the following year. The LPGA is also planning to move the event to a later date in the spring from 2023.

