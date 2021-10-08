Left Menu

Ivan Piddubny: Google doodle on Ukrainian professional wrestler on his 150th birthday

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 08-10-2021 12:07 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 12:07 IST
Ivan Piddubny: Google doodle on Ukrainian professional wrestler on his 150th birthday
Ivan Piddubny began his sports career around 1900 and his career lasted for about forty years. Image Credit: Google Doodle / Ivan Piddubny
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Happy Birthday, Ivan Piddubny!

Google today celebrates the 150th Birthday of Ukrainian professional wrestler Ivan Maximovich Poddubny, (Russian: Ива́н Максимович Подду́бный, Ukrainian: Іва́н Максимович Підду́бний). There are a few professional wrestlers who enjoy a career lasting over 40 years, and many fewer retire undefeated from every tournament in which they've completed. Ivan Piddubny is one of them. He began his sports career around 1900 and his career lasted for about forty years.

Ivan Piddubny was born on this day in 1871 in the small village of Krasenivka in what is now central Ukraine. The young Piddubny developed his grit and brute strength by throwing haystacks into carts and plowing the land on his family farm.

After leaving home at 17 in search of a better life, Piddubny found work in the ports of the Crimean town of Feodosia. While spectating a Greco-Roman wrestling match hosted by a touring circus that visited the port town, he decided to put his strength to the test.

Piddubny requested to join a match and to everyone's amazement, he defeated every opponent—including a handful of famous world-class contenders. Piddubny joined the circus as an indomitable wrestler in 1897, marking the start of a whirlwind career entertaining audiences around the globe.

Sometime in 1903, Poddubny joined the Saint Petersburg Athletic Club with which he participated in World Championships in Moscow and Paris. In 1905 he became the World Champion in wrestling in Paris and later toured Italy, Algeria, Belgium, Berlin, winning a championship in Nice.

By 1906, he was the first wrestler to win two world championships. The winning streak continued with six world titles that earned him prestigious names such as "The Champion of Champions." He astounded onlookers and fellow athletes alike with both his Herculean strength and unheard-of longevity—even winning the 1926 American championship at 55!

Ivan repeatedly won Greco-Roman wrestling "World Cups" among professionals, including the most authoritative of them – in Paris (1905–08). In 1925–27 he performed in Germany and the US.

Poddubny maintained a lifelong professional rivalry with wrestler Stanislaus Zbyszko. Although he retired in 1941 at the age of 70, his powerful legacy endures as many Ukrainians are known to still say "like Piddubny" to describe someone's strength. He died undefeated on 8 August 1949, in the town of Yeysk, in the Kuban region in Southern Russia from a heart attack.

Also Read: Google doodle remembers Rodolfo "Corky" Gonzales, Chicano boxer, poet, activist

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global
4
U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021