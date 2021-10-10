Delhi Golf Club felicitates Tokyo Paralympics medallists

India's Tokyo Paralympics medallists, including star shooter Avani Lekhara, were on Sunday felicitated by Delhi Golf Club and Piramal Group here.

Fourteen Paralympians, including Sumit Antil (gold in javelin throw), Manish Narwal (gold in shooting), Pramod Bhagat (gold in badminton) and Krishna Nagar (gold in badminton), besides Lekhara, were presented with cash rewards and mementos at the DGC.

Other Paralympians who were felicitated included two-time gold winner and Tokyo Games silver winner javelin thrower Devender Jhajharia and high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu (who won gold in 2016 Rio and silver in Tokyo). The felicitation was organised to celebrate the triumph of their spirit over seemingly insurmountable odds.

India won an unprecedented 19 medals -- five gold, eight silver and six bronze -- to finish 24th overall in the medal tally in the Tokyo Paralympics early last month. ''It has always been our endeavour to celebrate India's sportspersons to inspire the youth and next generation of athletes. The iconic achievements of the Paralympians will continue to inspire Indians for generations to come,'' the DGC said in a release.

