Left Menu

Delhi Golf Club felicitates Tokyo Paralympics medallists

The felicitation was organised to celebrate the triumph of their spirit over seemingly insurmountable odds.India won an unprecedented 19 medals -- five gold, eight silver and six bronze -- to finish 24th overall in the medal tally in the Tokyo Paralympics early last month. It has always been our endeavour to celebrate Indias sportspersons to inspire the youth and next generation of athletes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 18:52 IST
Delhi Golf Club felicitates Tokyo Paralympics medallists
  • Country:
  • India

India's Tokyo Paralympics medallists, including star shooter Avani Lekhara, were on Sunday felicitated by Delhi Golf Club and Piramal Group here.

Fourteen Paralympians, including Sumit Antil (gold in javelin throw), Manish Narwal (gold in shooting), Pramod Bhagat (gold in badminton) and Krishna Nagar (gold in badminton), besides Lekhara, were presented with cash rewards and mementos at the DGC.

Other Paralympians who were felicitated included two-time gold winner and Tokyo Games silver winner javelin thrower Devender Jhajharia and high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu (who won gold in 2016 Rio and silver in Tokyo). The felicitation was organised to celebrate the triumph of their spirit over seemingly insurmountable odds.

India won an unprecedented 19 medals -- five gold, eight silver and six bronze -- to finish 24th overall in the medal tally in the Tokyo Paralympics early last month. ''It has always been our endeavour to celebrate India's sportspersons to inspire the youth and next generation of athletes. The iconic achievements of the Paralympians will continue to inspire Indians for generations to come,'' the DGC said in a release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making the need for vaccination all the more urgent

Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making...

 United States
2
Soccer-Boca Juniors punished by CONMEBOL after Copa Libertadores clashes

Soccer-Boca Juniors punished by CONMEBOL after Copa Libertadores clashes

 Argentina
3
Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pill for moderate COVID-19; Russia's daily COVID-19 death toll hits record high 968 and more

Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pi...

 Global
4
OnePlus 9RT 5G to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

OnePlus 9RT 5G to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021