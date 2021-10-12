Left Menu

Soccer-FIFA lifts suspension of Chadian football federation

Chad's sports ministry said in a statement that the suspension was lifted following various discussions between Chadian authorities, FIFA and CAF. Moctar Mahamoud Hamid, president of the Chadian Football Association, said on national radio that he welcomed the decision.

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 15:03 IST
Soccer-FIFA lifts suspension of Chadian football federation
FIFA logo Image Credit: ANI

FIFA has lifted Chad's suspension from international competition, it said on Tuesday after the team was banned in April due to government interference.

FIFA, soccer's global governing body, said in a statement that Chad's suspension was lifted with immediate effect since the government had restored power to the Chadian Football Federation (FTFA) and revoked its decision to create a national football management committee. FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) will soon conduct a joint mission to N'Djamena to follow the ongoing discussions between Chadian authorities and the FTFA, FIFA said.

Chad was disqualified from the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year after quarrels between the sports ministry and the football federation led the government to set up a new committee to manage the sport by presidential decree. Chad's sports ministry said in a statement that the suspension was lifted following various discussions between Chadian authorities, FIFA, and CAF.

Moctar Mahamoud Hamid, president of the Chadian Football Association, said on national radio that he welcomed the decision. "We are going to make a fresh start on the development of football in Chad," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021