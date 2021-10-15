Left Menu

Soccer-Southampton's Hasenhuettl charged for comments about official

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuettl has been charged with improper conduct by the FA for comments he made about official Mike Dean after his side's 3-1 Premier League defeat at Chelsea this month.

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-10-2021 02:03 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 01:56 IST
Soccer-Southampton's Hasenhuettl charged for comments about official
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuettl has been charged with improper conduct by the FA for comments he made about official Mike Dean after his side's 3-1 Premier League defeat at Chelsea this month. Hasenhuettl complained about Dean, one of England's top referees who was the video assistant referee for the game, over the decision to send off midfielder James Ward-Prowse following a VAR review.

Ward-Prowse had been booked by referee Martin Atkinson for a challenge on Jorginho but was shown a red card after Dean advised the official to review the incident on the pitchside screen. Ward-Prowse was sent off when the score was 1-1 with 13 minutes remaining and Chelsea capitalised on their extra man to score two late goals and leave Southampton 17th in the standings after seven games and no wins.

"I knew when Mike Dean was on the VAR that the referee would go and have a look at it," Hasenhuettl said. In an interview with BBC Radio, the Austrian coach added: "I always have a bit of a problem when we know Mike Dean is on VAR because we don't have a good history with him, to be honest."

The FA said his comments "constitute improper conduct in that they questioned the integrity of the VAR match official and/or implied bias and/or bring the game into disrepute". Hasenhuettl has until Tuesday to respond to the charge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
3
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States
4
Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cross

Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cro...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021