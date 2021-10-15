Soccer-Paraguay sack coach Berizzo after Bolivia defeat
Paraguay have sacked head coach Eduardo Berizzo following Thursday's 4-0 defeat at Bolivia in their 2022 World Cup qualifier, the country's soccer federation said. Berizzo took over in February 2019 after Colombian Juan Carlos Osorio resigned. The Paraguay Football Association (APF) said in a statement on Twitter that it will announce the new coaching staff shortly.
Paraguay have sacked head coach Eduardo Berizzo following Thursday's 4-0 defeat at Bolivia in their 2022 World Cup qualifier, the country's soccer federation said. Berizzo took over in February 2019 after Colombian Juan Carlos Osorio resigned.
The Paraguay Football Association (APF) said in a statement on Twitter that it will announce the new coaching staff shortly. Paraguay are eighth in the 10-team South American qualifying group on 12 points after 12 games, four points behind Uruguay in fifth.
The top four qualify automatically for Qatar 2022 and the fifth-placed side goes into an inter-regional playoff.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South American
- Uruguay
- Colombian
- Qatar 2022
- Bolivia
- World Cup
- Eduardo Berizzo
ALSO READ
EXCLUSIVE-Some 1,900 Colombian guerrillas operating from Venezuela, says Colombia military chief
Colombian Vice President arrives in New Delhi, to hold bilateral discussions
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu meets Colombian counterpart in Delhi
We can be bridge between India, Latin America, says Colombian Vice President
Jaishankar, Colombian counterpart agree to focus on health, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and space