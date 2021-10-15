QUOTES-Soccer-'Third club that belongs to a country': Managers react to Newcastle takeover

The following are reactions from Premier League managers to the takeover of Newcastle United https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/saudi-arabia-led-consortium-completes-newcastle-takeover-2021-10-07 by a consortium dominated by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and the speculation over manager Steve Bruce's future: JUERGEN KLOPP, LIVERPOOL

"There are no two opinions about the obvious human rights concerns in Saudi Arabia. That's not a question. But how it could then happen that this was nevertheless allowed despite many concerns, I cannot assess," Klopp told Sky. "If we only talk about football, then in the long term, of course, we have to say that they are going to be a superpower.

"This is the third club in world football that I know of that belongs to a country and that obviously belongs to the wealthiest family on the planet... Newcastle are guaranteed to play a dominant role in world football for the next 20 or 30 years." DEAN SMITH, ASTON VILLA

"The media attention to (Bruce's) job role at the moment is over the top. For me Steve Bruce is the manager of Newcastle United Football Club," Smith told reporters. "Is it news he's taking training? No, he's the manager he's there to take training. I've been flabbergasted with the amount of exposure on Bruce.

"It's a club that's been taken over with an awful lot of finance, it's how they use that now." SEAN DYCHE, BURNLEY

"It's too early to tell (if the takeover will change the dynamic of the bottom of the table)," Dyche told reporters. "There is a lot of noise about changes, a lot of possible managers, possible players -- but you cannot change it all. You certainly can't change the players now, so who knows what direction that club goes in."

THOMAS TUCHEL, CHELSEA "I think it is normal that people have concerns (where the club's new money comes from) but we trust in the Premier League. They have accepted it and they are the authorities in this case," Tuchel told reporters.

"It seems we have a new competitor for titles and places... This is what we are up for." OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER, MANCHESTER UNITED

"I didn't think it was going to go through but now it has and it is going to change the picture," Solskjaer told reporters. "I don't know the plans of the new owners, I can't say if they're going to spend loads of money, it's a fantastic football club with traditions.

"Long term, it's going to be interesting to watch and it has been the talk of football the last few weeks and that's what they want in the end... I don't want to join in that political discussion." PEP GUARDIOLA, MANCHESTER CITY

"Looks like the Newcastle fans I saw were happy. It's business, people took over a club and the people of Newcastle are happy. I'm far away from why the decision was made," Guardiola told reporters.

