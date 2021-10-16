Left Menu

WBBL: Weekend fixtures to be played behind closed doors amid COVID-19 lockdown in Hobart

The Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) on Saturday confirmed that this weekend's all four matches will proceed as scheduled at Blundstone Arena, Hobart "under strict biosecurity protocols".

ANI | Hobart | Updated: 16-10-2021 08:23 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 08:23 IST
WBBL: Weekend fixtures to be played behind closed doors amid COVID-19 lockdown in Hobart
WACA, Perth (Photo/ CSA Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

The Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) on Saturday confirmed that this weekend's all four matches will proceed as scheduled at Blundstone Arena, Hobart "under strict biosecurity protocols". Four WBBL matches are scheduled to take place on Saturday and Sunday and a COVID-19 induced three-day lockdown by the Tasmanian Government had put the games in doubt.

But the games will now proceed as scheduled and the matches will be played behind closed doors. "The Weber Women's Big Bash League has confirmed all four matches will proceed as scheduled this weekend at Blundstone Arena, Hobart under strict biosecurity protocols," WBBL said in a statement.

"We thank the Tasmanian Government for Its support of Weber WBBL, Including today's endorsement of our plan to safely conduct matches this weekend. The health and safety of our players, staff, match officials and partners. along with that of the wider community." "All players, staff and match officials in Tasmania for the Weber WBBL have received COVID-19 vaccinations and received the required negative COVID-19 test results. As per the conditions of the three-day lockdown, the match will be closed to the public," the statement added.

Hobart Hurricanes will lock horns with Melbourne Renegades in this weekend's first match on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1; Athletics-'A great talent'- fellow athletes pay tribute to Kenyan Tirop and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Sydney to open to travellers without quarantine, but citizens first; New Zealand reports 65 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Sydney to open to travellers without quarantine, but ci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021