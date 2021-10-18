Left Menu

Soccer-Man City hope to have Ederson, Jesus ready for Brugge clash

Manchester City are hopeful that goalkeeper Ederson and striker Gabriel Jesus can feature in Tuesday's Champions League clash at Club Brugge with the Brazilian pair already in Belgium, manager Pep Guardiola said. I think they told me they can play, but we'll see in which condition we have time to prepare a training session," Guardiola said. "Because we have to train here.

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 14:08 IST
Soccer-Man City hope to have Ederson, Jesus ready for Brugge clash
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

Manchester City are hopeful that goalkeeper Ederson and striker Gabriel Jesus can feature in Tuesday's Champions League clash at Club Brugge with the Brazilian pair already in Belgium, manager Pep Guardiola said. The duo were in World Cup qualifying action against Uruguay in Manaus last Friday and missed Saturday's 2-0 Premier League victory over Burnley having been asked to travel directly to Belgium for the European game.

The British government said this month that fully vaccinated Premier League players could travel to red-list countries during the international break and train or play when they quarantine for 10 days in "bespoke facilities" on their return. "They're in Belgium right now. I think they told me they can play, but we'll see in which condition we have time to prepare a training session," Guardiola said.

"Because we have to train here. They'll not be here, so I have to think about it. We sent them there because the day after Brugge they can come back and make a normal life. "If they had come back directly to Manchester, they would have been isolated for 10 days in one hotel. We didn't want that and that's why they travelled to Belgium. Maybe they're able to play, that's the good news."

City won their Group A opener against RB Leipzig 6-3 before losing 2-0 to Paris St Germain to sit third in the standings. "I love the pressure. I know what we have to do. We have to win. We know that," Guardiola added. "We live all the time on the edge. Now we rest. We don't have much time."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021