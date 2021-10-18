T20WC Scoreboard: Ireland vs Netherlands

Scoreboard of the first round Group B match of the ICC T20 World Cup between Ireland and Netherlands here on Monday.

Netherlands Innings: Max ODowd c Harry Tector b Mark Adair 51 Ben Cooper run out (Simi Singh/Stirling) 0 Bas de Leede b Joshua Little 7 Ackermann c Neil Rock b Curtis Campher 11 ten Doeschate lbw b Curtis Campher 0 Scott Edwards lbw b Curtis Campher 0 van der Merwe b Curtis Campher 0 Seelaar c Balbirnie b Mark Adair 21 van Beek run out (Joshua Little/Neil Rock) 11 Fred Klaassen not out 0 Brandon Glover c Curtis Campher b Mark Adair 0 Extras: (LB-2, W-3) 5 Total: (10 wkts, 20 Overs) 106 Fall of Wickets: 1-1, 22-2, 51-3, 51-4, 51-5, 51-6, 88-7, 105-8, 106-9, 106-10.

Bowler: Stirling 1-0-1-0, Joshua Little 4-0-14-1, Mark Adair 4-0-9-3, Simi Singh 4-0-27-0, Curtis Campher 4-0-26-4, Benjamin White 3-0-27-0.

Ireland Innings: Paul Stirling not out 30 Kevin O Brien c van Beek b Brandon Glover 9 Andrew Balbirnie c van der Merwe b Fred Klaassen 8 Gareth Delany b Seelaar 44 Curtis Campher not out 7 Extras: (B-4, LB-1, W-4) 9 Total: (3 wkts, 15.1 Overs) 107 Fall of Wickets: 27-1, 36-2, 95-3 Bowler: Fred Klaassen 3-0-18-1, Roelof van der Merwe 4-0-35-0, Logan van Beek 3-0-14-0, Brandon Glover 3-0-21-1, Pieter Seelaar 2.1-0-14-1.

