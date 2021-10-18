Left Menu

T20WC Scoreboard: Ireland vs Netherlands

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 18-10-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 18:50 IST
T20WC Scoreboard: Ireland vs Netherlands

Scoreboard of the first round Group B match of the ICC T20 World Cup between Ireland and Netherlands here on Monday.

Netherlands Innings: Max ODowd c Harry Tector b Mark Adair 51 Ben Cooper run out (Simi Singh/Stirling) 0 Bas de Leede b Joshua Little 7 Ackermann c Neil Rock b Curtis Campher 11 ten Doeschate lbw b Curtis Campher 0 Scott Edwards lbw b Curtis Campher 0 van der Merwe b Curtis Campher 0 Seelaar c Balbirnie b Mark Adair 21 van Beek run out (Joshua Little/Neil Rock) 11 Fred Klaassen not out 0 Brandon Glover c Curtis Campher b Mark Adair 0 Extras: (LB-2, W-3) 5 Total: (10 wkts, 20 Overs) 106 Fall of Wickets: 1-1, 22-2, 51-3, 51-4, 51-5, 51-6, 88-7, 105-8, 106-9, 106-10.

Bowler: Stirling 1-0-1-0, Joshua Little 4-0-14-1, Mark Adair 4-0-9-3, Simi Singh 4-0-27-0, Curtis Campher 4-0-26-4, Benjamin White 3-0-27-0.

Ireland Innings: Paul Stirling not out 30 Kevin O Brien c van Beek b Brandon Glover 9 Andrew Balbirnie c van der Merwe b Fred Klaassen 8 Gareth Delany b Seelaar 44 Curtis Campher not out 7 Extras: (B-4, LB-1, W-4) 9 Total: (3 wkts, 15.1 Overs) 107 Fall of Wickets: 27-1, 36-2, 95-3 Bowler: Fred Klaassen 3-0-18-1, Roelof van der Merwe 4-0-35-0, Logan van Beek 3-0-14-0, Brandon Glover 3-0-21-1, Pieter Seelaar 2.1-0-14-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021