PSG striker Neymar ruled out of Champions League clash against Leipzig

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Neymar has been ruled out of the upcoming Champions League fixture against RB Leipzig.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 18-10-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 19:18 IST
PSG striker Neymar (file image). Image Credit: ANI
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Neymar has been ruled out of the upcoming Champions League fixture against RB Leipzig. Neymar had picked up an injury while he was on international duty with Brazil.

"Neymar Jr has been suffering from adductor pain since his return from the national team and will have to extend a period of treatment for a few days before a normal return to the group," PSG said in an official statement on Monday. PSG is currently at the top of Group A in the Champions League with four points from two games.

The match against RB Leipzig will take place on Tuesday at the Le Parc des Princes. (ANI)

