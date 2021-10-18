PSG striker Neymar ruled out of Champions League clash against Leipzig
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Neymar has been ruled out of the upcoming Champions League fixture against RB Leipzig.
"Neymar Jr has been suffering from adductor pain since his return from the national team and will have to extend a period of treatment for a few days before a normal return to the group," PSG said in an official statement on Monday. PSG is currently at the top of Group A in the Champions League with four points from two games.
The match against RB Leipzig will take place on Tuesday at the Le Parc des Princes. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
