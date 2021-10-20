Left Menu

Soccer-Dominant Man City win 5-1 in Bruges

Riyad Mahrez scored twice as Manchester City produced a dominant away performance to put their Champions League campaign back on track with a 5-1 thrashing of hosts Club Brugge on Tuesday. Joao Cancelo and Mahrez netted to put the English champions 2-0 ahead at halftime at the Jan Breydel Stadium with Kyle Walker, teenage substitute Cole Palmer and Mahrez again adding three more after the break.

Hans Vanaken scored Brugge’s consolation goal with nine minutes remaining. City’s comfortable victory came after they lost at Paris St Germain in their last Group A game and sees them advance to six points, two more than their Belgian hosts. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

