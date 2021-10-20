Doubles team of Dodig-Polasek qualify for ATP Finals

Ivan Dodig and Filip Polasek became the fifth doubles team to qualify for the 2021 ATP Finals, to be held from November 14-21 at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, the association announced on Tuesday. Roland Garros champions Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut have now earned their spot in Turin on points, so Australian Open titlists Dodig and Polasek have gained entry into the season finale per the Grand Slam winner rule.

The Croatian-Slovakian duo has built a 20-11 record together, highlighted by their run to the trophy at Melbourne Park. They also made the semi-finals in Miami and the final in Antalya. Dodig and Polasek claimed a place in the ATP Finals as a team last year. Dodig has qualified for the year-end championships for the seventh time and Polasek for the second time.

Dodig/Polasek join Nikola Mektic/Mate Pavic, Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury, Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos and Herbert/Mahut in the Turin field. (ANI)

