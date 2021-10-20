Left Menu

Doubles team of Dodig-Polasek qualify for ATP Finals

Ivan Dodig and Filip Polasek became the fifth doubles team to qualify for the 2021 ATP Finals, to be held from November 14-21 at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, the association announced on Tuesday.

ANI | London | Updated: 20-10-2021 11:38 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 11:38 IST
Doubles team of Dodig-Polasek qualify for ATP Finals
ATP Finals logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Ivan Dodig and Filip Polasek became the fifth doubles team to qualify for the 2021 ATP Finals, to be held from November 14-21 at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, the association announced on Tuesday. Roland Garros champions Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut have now earned their spot in Turin on points, so Australian Open titlists Dodig and Polasek have gained entry into the season finale per the Grand Slam winner rule.

The Croatian-Slovakian duo has built a 20-11 record together, highlighted by their run to the trophy at Melbourne Park. They also made the semi-finals in Miami and the final in Antalya. Dodig and Polasek claimed a place in the ATP Finals as a team last year. Dodig has qualified for the year-end championships for the seventh time and Polasek for the second time.

Dodig/Polasek join Nikola Mektic/Mate Pavic, Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury, Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos and Herbert/Mahut in the Turin field. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
2
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021