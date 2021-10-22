Left Menu

Athletics-Coates and Symington step down from UK Athletics roles

UK Athletics chief executive Joanna Coates and performance director Sara Symington have stepped down from their roles, the governing body said on Thursday. Coates, who previously headed England Netball, was appointed in March 2020, while former cyclist Symington took over the job in August last year.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2021 01:28 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 01:28 IST
Athletics-Coates and Symington step down from UK Athletics roles

UK Athletics chief executive Joanna Coates and performance director Sara Symington have stepped down from their roles, the governing body said on Thursday. Coates, who previously headed England Netball, was appointed in March 2020, while former cyclist Symington took over the job in August last year. Symington will join British Cycling as head of its Olympic and Paralympic programme.

British media reported last month that a number of athletes had told World Athletics president Sebastian Coe after the Diamond League meeting in Zurich that they were unhappy with the current regime and urged him to intervene. "Mark Munro, current Development Director, will take over as Interim CEO for a period of six months to provide strategic continuity and leadership to the staff, athletes and coaches and will prioritise working with the Board to start the recruitment process for both roles," UK Athletics said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global
3
New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

 Global
4
Google announces new hub for creators to learn, grow and get inspired

Google announces new hub for creators to learn, grow and get inspired

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021