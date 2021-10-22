Left Menu

Foreign teams participating in Junior Hockey WC exempted from quarantine

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2021 10:13 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 10:08 IST
Foreign teams participating in Junior Hockey WC exempted from quarantine
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Foreign teams that will land in India for next month's FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar have been exempted from quarantine and will only be required to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms during the stay.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare decided on a request by L S Singh, Joint Secretary in the Sports Ministry, earlier this month.

The Health Ministry, however, stated that all the arriving teams will have to follow necessary health safety COVID-19 protocols.

The FIH Men's Junior World Cup will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar from November 25 to December 5. Hosts India is the defending champions.

Some of the mandatory protocols which the visiting teams need to follow are pre-arrival RT-PCR COVID-19 tests for all participants, conducted within 72 hours of departure, and mandatory on arrival test at the airport for teams coming from Europe and the Middle East.

''All the participants will self monitor health for 14 days after arrival in India and if they develop any symptoms suggestive of COVID-19, they will isolate themselves and report the same to the event organizers/nearest COVID health facility/National or State helpline,'' Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal, said in his letter addressed to Singh.

Besides, all participants will have to minimize public interaction and follow COVID-appropriate behavior, like wearing masks, maintaining physical distancing, maintaining respiratory and hand hygiene throughout the tournament.

The letter further states that in case any participant develops symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 during their stay in India, he would be subjected to RT-PCR tests and his contacts will be quarantined by the Department of Sports.

Besides India, other participating teams are Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, South Africa, Egypt, Belgium, France, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, USA, Canada, Chile, Argentina, and Poland.

Poland has replaced England, which withdrew from the tournament because of COVID-19 related travel restrictions.

While withdrawing, England had also taken note of the quarantine requirements in India for British nationals after similar restrictions were placed on even fully vaccinated Indians arriving in the UK.

The two countries subsequently withdrew the stiff isolation policies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global
4
New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021