T20 WC Scoreboard: Ireland vs Namibia
Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup first round Group A match between Ireland and Namibia here on Friday.
Ireland Innings: Paul Stirling c Loftie-Eaton b Scholtz 38 Kevin O'Brien c van Lingen b Frylinck 25 Andy Balbirnie lbw b Frylinck 21 Gareth Delany b Wiese 9 Curtis Campher b Frylinck 4 Harry Tector c Green b Wiese 8 Neil Rock b Smit 5 Mark Adair run out 5 Simi Singh not out 5 Craig Young not out 1 Extra: (LB-1, W-3) 4 Total: (For 8 wickets in 20 overs) 125 Fall of wickets: 1-62, 2-67, 3-94, 4-101, 5-104, 6-110, 7-116, 8-121 Bowling: Ruben Trumpelmann 3-0-18-0, David Wiese 4-0-22-2, JJ Smit 4-0-27-1, Bernard Scholtz 3-0-25-1, Jan Frylinck 4-0-21-3, Pikky Ya France 2-0-11-0.
