Golf-Flawless Lim takes sole lead in BMW Ladies Championship

Lim, who shared top spot with fellow South Korean An Na-rin after 36 holes, surged ahead with seven birdies on the par-72 LPGA International Busan course and the talented 21-year-old stayed bogey-free after three rounds. Her compatriot Ko Jin-young climbed three places to tie for second on the back of a five-under 67 to take her tournament tally to 14-under, four shots adrift of Lim heading into Sunday's final round.

Reuters | Updated: 23-10-2021 13:17 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 12:55 IST
Local favourite Lim Hee-jeong roared to a four-shot lead after carding a flawless seven-under-par 65 in the third round of the $2 million BMW Ladies Championship in Busan, South Korea on Saturday. Lim, who shared top spot with fellow South Korean An Na-rin after 36 holes, surged ahead with seven birdies on the par-72 LPGA International Busan course and the talented 21-year-old stayed bogey-free after three rounds.

Her compatriot Ko Jin-young climbed three places to tie for second on the back of a five-under 67 to take her tournament tally to 14-under, four shots adrift of Lim heading into Sunday's final round. An carded three bogeys but recovered ground with six birdies - including five after the turn - to stay in the hunt alongside Ko after a three-under 69.

Lim started strongly with a birdie on the second hole and added three more before the turn. Another birdie on the 11th was followed by a run of four holes without any gains before she rediscovered her rhythm to finish the round strongly.

Ryu Rae-han was tied for fourth place after a round of 67, alongside major champion Danielle Kang of the United States who shot a 69. Chun In-gee shared sixth place with Australia's Minjee Lee.

