West Indies bowled out for 55 by England

Invited to bat, West Indies were all out for 55 in 14.2 overs in their T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 1 match against England here on Saturday.

West Indies suffered a batting collapse and only Chris Gayle could reach double-digit figures with 13.

Adil Rashid was the pick of England bowlers with figures of 4/2 from 2.2 overs while Moeen Ali and Tymal Mills took two wickets apiece. Brief Scores: West Indies: 55 all out in 14.2 overs (Chris Gayle 13; Adil Rashid 4/2).

