Inter Miami scores 4 in 2nd half, routs FC Cincinnati 5-1

PTI | Fortlauderdale | Updated: 24-10-2021 09:36 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 09:25 IST
Gonzalo Higuaín scored the first of four second-half goals and Inter Miami kept its slim playoff hopes alive with a 5-1 victory over FC Cincinnati.

Miami (11-15-5) has won two in a row after a six-game losing streak and swept three matches against Cincinnati (4-19-8) this season.

It was also Miami's largest margin of victory while Cincinnati extended its club-record losing streak to nine games.

Higuaín scored on a header in the 53rd minute. Indiana Vassilev, Lewis Morgan, and Julián Carranza then added goals within a 16-minute span.

Federico Higuain's header goal on a cross from Rodolfo Pizarro opened the scoring in the sixth minute for Miami.

Brandon Vázquez scored on a header from close range in the 21st minute for Cincinnati.

