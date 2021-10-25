Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:30 PM EDT on Sunday, October 24

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. - - - -

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE Sunday game coverage (all times ET):

Panthers at Giants Jets at Patriots

Chiefs at Titans Washington at Packers

Falcons at Dolphins Bengals at Ravens

Lions at Rams Eagles at Raiders

Texans at Cardinals Bears at Buccaneers

Colts at 49ers Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury cleared to coach vs. Texans Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury will be on the sideline for Sunday's game against the visiting Houston Texans after clearing the NFL's COVID-19 protocol. FOOTBALL-NFL-ARI-KINGSBURY, Field Level Media

Giants WR Sterling Shepard listed as inactive vs. Panthers New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard was listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers in East Rutherford, N.J. FOOTBALL-NFL-NYG-SHEPARD, Field Level Media Bears LB Caleb Johnson, Bucs assistant Kevin Ross sidelined Due to COVID protocols, Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerbacks coach Kevin Ross and Chicago Bears linebacker Caleb Johnson will both be unavailable when the teams face off Sunday in Tampa. FOOTBALL-NFL-TB-CHI-COVID, Field Level Media

Washington RB Antonio Gibson (shin) active vs. Packers Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson is listed as active against the host Green Bay Packers on Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-GB-WAS-GIBSON, Field Level Media Report: Raiders' Darren Waller game-time call vs. Eagles Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller is considered a game-time decision for Sunday's home game against the Philadelphia Eagles, ESPN reported. FOOTBALL-NFL-LVR-WALLER-INJURY, Field Level Media

- - - - NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Sunday game coverage: Charlotte at Brooklyn

Orlando at New York Boston at Houston

Philadelphia at Oklahoma City Golden State at Sacramento

Memphis at L.A. Lakers - - - -

NHL Sunday game coverage:

San Jose at Boston Nashville at Minnesota

Detroit at Chicago N.Y. Islanders at Vegas

Flyers' Nicolas Aube-Kubel fined by NHL for kneeing Philadelphia Flyers forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel has been fined $2,687.50 for kneeing Florida Panthers forward Mason Marchment during Saturday's game. HOCKEY-NHL-PHI-FLA-AUBE-KUBEL, Field Level Media Senators G Matt Murray (head/neck) going on IR The Ottawa Senators are placing goalie Matt Murray on injured reserve after he suffered head and neck injuries in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the visiting New York Rangers. HOCKEY-NHL-OTT-MURRAY-INJURY, Field Level Media

- - - - MLS

Sunday game coverage: Houston at Austin FC

New England at Orlando City - - - -

MOTORSPORTS NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas, 3 p.m.

- - - - GOLF

PGA -- Zozo Championship LPGA -- BMW Ladies Championship

Champions -- Dominion Energy Charity Classic - - - -

TENNIS ATP -- Moscow; Antwerp, Belgium

WTA -- Moscow; Tenerife, Spain - - - -

esports Event coverage:

League of Legends World Championship - - - -

News: Los Angeles Gladiators add ANS to OWL roster

ESPORTS-OVERWATCH-LAG-ANS, Field Level Media - - - -

