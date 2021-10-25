Soccer-Police say no offence caused by banner at Palace critical of Newcastle deal

Left Menu

Newcastle were sold https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/saudi-arabia-led-consortium-completes-takeover-newcastle-united-2021-10-07/#:~:text=Saudi%20Arabia-led%20consortium%20completes%20takeover%20of%20Newcastle%20United,-Reuters&text=Oct%207%20(Reuters)%20-%20Premier,in%20a%20statement%20on%20Thursday to a group consisting of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media earlier this month. The banner at Palace, unveiled during the sides' 1-1 draw, took aim at the league's ownership test and Croydon Metropolitan Police had said they would investigate. No further action will be taken," a police statement https://twitter.com/MPSCroydon/status/1452642835740647428 read. Palace fan group Holmesdale Fanatics had said they were responsible for the banner.

British Police said on Monday they will not take action against fans of Premier League side Crystal Palace after they displayed a banner at Selhurst Park last weekend that spoke out against Newcastle United's takeover by a Saudi Arabia-led consortium. Newcastle were sold https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/saudi-arabia-led-consortium-completes-takeover-newcastle-united-2021-10-07/#:~:text=Saudi%20Arabia-led%20consortium%20completes%20takeover%20of%20Newcastle%20United,-Reuters&text=Oct%207%20(Reuters)%20-%20Premier,in%20a%20statement%20on%20Thursday to a group consisting of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media earlier this month.

The banner at Palace, unveiled during the sides' 1-1 draw, took aim at the league's ownership test and Croydon Metropolitan Police had said they would investigate. "Following an assessment, officers have concluded that no offences have been committed. No further action will be taken," a police statement https://twitter.com/MPSCroydon/status/1452642835740647428 read.

Palace fan group Holmesdale Fanatics had said they were responsible for the banner.

