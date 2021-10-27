Raducanu beats Hercog in Romania for 1st win since US Open
Emma Raducanu rallied to beat Polona Hercog of Slovenia 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 at the Transylvania Open for her first win since her stunning run to the U.S. Open title more than six weeks ago.It was also the teenagers first victory on the WTA Tour.Super happy to get my first ever WTA win today, the 18-year-old Raducanu wrote on Twitter.Raducanu, whose father is Romanian, became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam tournament.
- Country:
- Romania
Emma Raducanu rallied to beat Polona Hercog of Slovenia 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 at the Transylvania Open for her first win since her stunning run to the U.S. Open title more than six weeks ago.
It was also the teenager's first victory on the WTA Tour.
''Super happy to get my first ever WTA win today," the 18-year-old Raducanu wrote on Twitter.
Raducanu, whose father is Romanian, became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam tournament. Less than two weeks later, she split from her coach, Andrew Richardson. She had only played in Indian Wells since, falling in the opening round.
The 23rd-ranked Raducanu, of Britain, lost five straight games from 4-1 up in the opening set against Hercog but eased to victory after breaking her 124th-ranked opponent at 6-5 in the second.
Grand Slam tournaments are not run by the WTA or ATP Tours.
In another first round play, Varvara Gracheva of Russia outlasted Andrea Petkovic of Germany 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 to set up a match against either top-seeded Simona Halep or Elena-Gabriela Ruse of Romania.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tennis-Top seed Pliskova, defending champion Andreescu blown away at Indian Wells
Mahila Congress acting president slams Karnataka Health Minister's remark that modern Indian women want to stay single
Top-seeded Pliskova upset in 2 sets at Indian Wells
Amazon Business Announces Great Deals for MSMEs This Great Indian Festival
Indian govt's reform measures 'powerful message' for western investors: ATC Exec VP DiSanto