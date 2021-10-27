Left Menu

T20 WC Scoreboard: Scotland vs Namibia

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 27-10-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 21:42 IST
Scoreboard of T20 World Cup Super 12 match between Scotland and Namibia here on Wednesday.

George Munsey b Trumpelmann 0 Matthew Cross b Frylinck 19 Calum MacLeod c Green b Trumpelmann 0 Richie Berrington lbw b Trumpelmann 0 Craig Wallace lbw b Wiese 4 Michael Leask b Smit 44 Chris Greaves run out 25 Mark Watt c Erasmus b Frylinck 3 Josh Davey not out 5 Extras: (LB-5 W-4) 9 Total: (For 8 wickets in 20 overs) 109 Fall of wickets: 1/0 2/2 3/2 4/18 5/57 6/93 7/99 8/109 Bowling: Ruben Trumpelmann 4-0-17-3, Jan Frylinck 4-0-10-2, JJ Smit 4-0-20-1, David Wiese 4-0-22-1, Bernard Scholtz 2-0-16-0, Michael van Lingen 1-0-12-0, Pikky Ya France 1-0-7-0.

