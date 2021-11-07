Sports News Roundup: Heat hang on to defeat Jazz; Djokovic downs Medvedev to claim record sixth Paris Masters title and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Heat hang on to defeat Jazz

Tyler Herro had 29 points and Jimmy Butler added 27 as the host Miami Heat used a multi-dimensional offensive attack to build a big lead before holding on to defeat the Utah Jazz 118-115 on Saturday night. Kyle Lowry scored 20 as part of a triple-double for the Heat.

Tennis-Redemption for Pavlyuchenkova as Russia lift Billie Jean King Cup

Six years after Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova suffered heartbreak versus the Czech Republic in the Billie Jean King Cup final in Prague, the Russian redeemed herself at the same venue with a winner's medal against Switzerland. World number 12 Pavlyuchenkova had to withdraw at the last minute from her singles rubber on Saturday but that did not stop her team, competing in Prague as the Russian Tennis Federation, beating the Swiss for their fifth title.

Boxing-Alvarez knocks out Plant in 11th round, becomes undisputed champion

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez became the undisputed super-middleweight champion after knocking out Caleb Plant in the 11th round of their bout in Las Vegas on Saturday to unify the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO belts. Alvarez, 31, came into the fight holding three 168-pound titles (WBC, WBA and WBO) while 29-year-old American Plant owned the IBF title.

Athletics-Six marathons, six weeks: Former New York champ Flanagan closes another marathon chapter

For some, retirement is a time for relaxation. For 2017 New York City Marathon champion Shalane Flanagan, running six marathons in six weeks has proven a more appealing post-career project. The four-time Olympian, 40, started her mission with the Berlin Marathon in September and is ending the journey at the New York City Marathon on Sunday, a project she told Reuters rekindled her joy for running two years since she quit professional competition.

NHL roundup: Panthers throttle Hurricanes

In a clash of top early-season performers, the Florida Panthers scored four first-period goals, ending the Carolina Hurricanes' perfect season with a 5-2 victory on Saturday night in Sunrise, Fla. Anthony Duclair scored twice for the Panthers, who improved to 10-0-1. Carolina is now 9-1-0.

Tennis-Samsonova leads Russia to fifth Billie Jean King Cup title

Russia claimed their fifth Billie Jean King Cup title on Saturday after Daria Kasatkina and Liudmila Samsonova handed them an unbeatable 2-0 lead over Switzerland. After Kasatkina had romped to a 6-2 6-4 win over Jil Teichmann, Samsonova held her nerve despite being a late replacement for the injured Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to defeat Belinda Bencic 3-6 6-3 6-4 and secure Russia their first title since 2008 in the women's team competition.

Athletics-Olympic champion Jepchirchir, Korir win New York City Marathon

Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir won the 50th running of the New York City Marathon on Sunday in 2:22:39, surviving a thrilling three-way battle before sprinting for the finish line, and fellow Kenyan Albert Korir won the men's race in 2:08:22. Jepchirchir is the first athlete to pick up Olympic gold and win the famed five-borough race in the same year, with compatriot Viola Cheptoo and Ethiopian Ababel Yeshaneh finishing second and third respectively.

Tennis-Djokovic downs Medvedev to claim record sixth Paris Masters title

Novak Djokovic won a record-extending sixth Paris Masters title by avenging his U.S Open final defeat against Russian Daniil Medvedev with a 4-6 6-3 6-3 victory in Sunday's showpiece match. The Serbian, who is guaranteed to secure the year-end world number one spot for a record seventh time, needed time to adjust to break the world number two's sturdy defence but was unstoppable once he found his opening.

NHL-Blackhawks fire head coach, assistants citing 'necessary changes'

The Chicago Blackhawks fired head coach Jeremy Colliton and assistant coaches Tomas Mitell and Sheldon Brookbank on Saturday, citing the need for "necessary changes" within the National Hockey League (NHL) team. The franchise has the second-worst record in the Western Conference with one win and nine losses, and has been engulfed by a sexual abuse scandal that led to the firing of Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman.

Horse racing-Knicks Go dominates field to win Breeders' Cup Classic

Knicks Go took the early lead and never let up in the Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday, winning the $6 million showpiece in Del Mar, California, in dominant fashion. Jockey Joel Rosario piloted the Whitney Stakes winner through a speedy nine-horse field to deliver trainer Brad Cox his first Breeders' Cup Classic win, beating Bob Baffert's controversial Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit by 2-3/4 lengths.

