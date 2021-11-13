Rugby-Irish player cleared to face All Blacks after COVID-19 scare

Ireland will line up as selected for their test against the All Blacks in Dublin on Saturday after a COVID-19 scare involving a player turned out to be a false positive. The Irish Rugby Football Union said on Friday that "a potential positive case" had been identified in the squad but later testing cleared the player.

"The individual who produced a positive test has subsequently had two PCR tests at two separate labs, returning negative results on both," the IRFU said in a statement. "The player and the identified close contact have been cleared by public health and the tournament organisers to take their places in the match day squad."

