Soccer-Gremio lose again to deepen relegation worries

Gremio fell to their fifth defeat in six games on Saturday when America Mineiro turned the screws on the relegation-threatened giant with a 3-1 victory in Brazil’s Serie A. The result means Gremio remain second-bottom, seven points adrift of the fifth-bottom club Bahia with just seven matches remaining.

Reuters | Belo Horizonte | Updated: 14-11-2021 05:10 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 05:10 IST
Gremio fell to their fifth defeat in six games on Saturday when America Mineiro turned the screws on the relegation-threatened giant with a 3-1 victory in Brazil’s Serie A. The result means Gremio remain second-bottom, seven points adrift of the fifth-bottom club Bahia with just seven matches remaining. Four teams go down.

Felipe Azevedo put America ahead after four minutes and Ademir Santos doubled their lead from the penalty spot on the stroke of halftime. Juninho added a third two minutes into the second half with a neat side-footed finish from a cut back from the left.

Ferreira scored a brilliant solo goal eight minutes later to pull one back for Gremio but it failed to spark a comeback from a team who have scored just seven goals in their last nine games.

