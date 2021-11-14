Left Menu

Mbappe hits four as France rout Kazakhstan to qualify for Qatar 2022 World Cup

Defending champions France on Saturday qualified for next year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

ANI | France | Updated: 14-11-2021 09:28 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 09:28 IST
France men's football team (Photo: Twitter/Equipe de France). Image Credit: ANI
Defending champions France on Saturday qualified for next year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Four goals from Kylian Mbappe helped Les Bleus to an 8-0 home rout of Kazakhstan in their Group D WC qualifier. France's victory means they will top Group D no matter what happens in their match in Finland on Tuesday.

PSG star, Mbappe again came big for Didier Deschamps' side as he struck three times to give his side a comfortable lead at half-time in the World Cup qualifying match before adding another in the late stages of the game to round off a fine evening. Karim Benzema got two of his own, while Adrien Rabiot and Antoine Griezmann also struck as France confirmed their place in WC 2022 as group winners. (ANI)

