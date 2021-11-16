Soccer-Italy miss out on claiming World Cup spot after N.Ireland stalemate
Reuters | Belfast | Updated: 16-11-2021 03:16 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 03:16 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
European champions Italy missed out on automatic qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Northern Ireland on Monday.
Switzerland won 4-0 against Bulgaria meaning they finish top of Group C with 18 points ahead of Italy on 16.
The Italians have to settle for second place and a playoff spot, four months after their Euro 2020 triumph.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Italians
- Group C
- Switzerland
- World Cup
- Italy
- Northern Ireland
- European
- Qatar
- Bulgaria
- Euro 2020
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tennis-Italy's Sinner breaks into top 10, closes in on ATP Finals spot
European stocks kick off November with fresh highs
European stocks kick off November with fresh highs, banks rally
Banks power European stocks to record highs after stellar October
Ukraine's Zelenskiy discussed European energy crisis with Germany's Merkel: tweet