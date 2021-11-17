Left Menu

Tata Steel Chess: Aronian leads field, Praggnanandhaa placed second

Teenager R Praggananandhaa was second with Levon Aronian leading the pack.Playing with the black pieces, Praggnanandhaa employed the Sicilian Sveshnikov, sacrificing a pawn for some strategic initiative against Sam Shankland. The advanced variation of the Caro-Kann defense was on the board and after pieces got traded, the game reached a double rook endgame which was well navigated around by the former world blitz champion.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-11-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 22:03 IST
Tata Steel Chess: Aronian leads field, Praggnanandhaa placed second
  • Country:
  • India

Young Grandmaster Arjun Erigiasi scored a 17-move win over two-time Indian champion GM Murali Karthikeyan at the Tata Steel Chess here on Wednesday. Arjun finished the day with 2 points and is currently third in the standings. Teenager R Praggananandhaa was second with Levon Aronian leading the pack.

Playing with the black pieces, Praggnanandhaa employed the Sicilian Sveshnikov, sacrificing a pawn for some strategic initiative against Sam Shankland. Praggananandhaa gained space on the queenside and as the game progressed, Sam saw nothing better than repeating the moves and splitting the point in what was a fairly equal game throughout.

Both players end day one at 1.5 points apiece out of three games.

The only female player in the rapid event, Vaishali, faced Le Quang Liem in the final round of the day. The advanced variation of the Caro-Kann defense was on the board and after pieces got traded, the game reached a double rook endgame which was well navigated around by the former world blitz champion. He won a few pawns on the queen side and eventually the game as well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

 Korea Rep
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021