PTI | Karachi | Updated: 18-11-2021 12:53 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 12:28 IST
Pakistan rest Asif, Imad for 1st T20I against Bangladesh
Image Credit: Twitter(@cricketworldcup)
Pakistan has rested experienced spinner Imad Wasim and hard-hitting batter Asif Ali for the first T20 International against Bangladesh on Friday in Mirpur.

The 12-member squad announced on Thursday for the first of the three-match T20 series also does not include senior batter Muhammad Hafeez, who has opted out of the tour.

Imad, Asif, and Hafeez were part of every starting eleven in each of the six games during the T20 World Cup. The Pakistan management has however decided against resting its main pace bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, and Haris Rauf although young Muhammad Wasim jr has been included in the 12-member squad.

Bangladesh has dropped senior players Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Kumar Das, Rubel Hossain, Soumya Sarkar dropped for the series while Shakib al Hasan and pacer Saifuddin are unavailable due to fitness issues.

Experienced opener Tamim Iqbal who had missed the World Cup has also still not recovered from a thumb injury.

All three games will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium with the second match on Saturday (November 20) and the final game on Monday (November 22).

Pakistan 12 for first T20: Babar Azam (Captain), Shadab Khan (Vice-Captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

