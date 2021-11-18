Prakash Padukone to receive Lifetime Achievement Award from BWF

India badminton great Prakash Padukone will receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award this year from the Badminton World Federation (BWF). The BWF Council shortlisted the Indian legend based on the award commission's recommendation. Badminton Association of India (BAI) had submitted his name for this award.

The former World No. 1 and the first-ever Indian World Championships medallist, Padukone has contributed immensely to the game. In 2018, he was also honoured with the BAI's Life Time Achievement Award. For the Meritorious Service Award, BWF Council has nominated Devender Singh, President of Haryana Badminton Association, SA Shetty, Secretary-General of Maharashtra Badminton Association, Dr OD Sharma, Vice President of BAI and Chairperson of Tournament Committee and former BAI Vice President Manik Saha.

Alaknanda Ashok, who is the President of Uttarakhand Badminton Association, will receive the Women & Gender Equity Award. She has been associated with badminton administration for many years now. "We are delighted to see BWF celebrating legendary Prakash Padukone's contribution to the sport with this award. His contribution is massive in taking Indian badminton to where it is today. When it comes to developing the sport, a strong backbone of administrators, officials and corporate play key roles and it's great to see they are also being recognised and praised for their support and contribution to the game. On behalf of BAI, I congratulate all the winners and hope with their continued support we will be able to take Indian badminton to greater heights," BAI General Secretary Ajay Singhania said.

Sunrise Sport (India) Pvt Ltd and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd will be awarded the Certificate of Commendation for their continuous support to badminton. Sunrise Sport, the title sponsor of BAI for the last four years, has been a supporter and key stakeholder in the growth of Indian badminton for more than two decades now. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has also been the leading name when it comes to supporting the sport in the country and has also played a vital role in badminton's development across the country. The certificates and plaques will be given during the India Open 2021 to all the awardees. (ANI)

