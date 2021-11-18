Left Menu

Soccer-Premier League announces additional funding for EFL, National League

League One and League Two sides will receive a further 20 million pounds ($26.95 million) in the 2021-22 season while five million pounds will go to the 66 clubs in three National League divisions between this year and 2025. Last year, the Premier League reached an agreement with the English Football League (EFL) to provide a 250 million pounds bailout package for lower division clubs.

The Premier League said on Thursday it will provide additional funding https://www.premierleague.com/news/2355609?sf251331492=1 to clubs in England's third, fourth and fifth tiers to aid their financial recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. League One and League Two sides will receive a further 20 million pounds ($26.95 million) in the 2021-22 season while five million pounds will go to the 66 clubs in three National League divisions between this year and 2025.

Last year, the Premier League reached an agreement with the English Football League (EFL) to provide a 250 million pounds bailout package for lower division clubs. The second-tier Championship received an interest-free loan of 200 million pounds while League One and League Two clubs were awarded a grant of 50 million pounds.

The additional funding covers five areas - support for the National League system, developing the women's and girls' game, enhancing community football facilities, supporting EFL clubs and projects that help the wider game. ($1 = 0.7421 pounds)

