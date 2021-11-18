Soccer-Leicester's Tielemans to remain sidelined with injury

Left Menu

Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans will be out of action for the next few weeks due to a calf injury but should return to full fitness before Christmas, manager Brendan Rodgers told reporters on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 22:21 IST
Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans will be out of action for the next few weeks due to a calf injury but should return to full fitness before Christmas, manager Brendan Rodgers told reporters on Thursday. Tielemans, 24, sustained the injury in the Premier League draw against Leeds United https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-england-lee-lei-report-idUKKBN2HS0A2 earlier this month and later withdrew from the Belgium squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Estonia and Wales.

"Most of the guys have come back okay (from the international break). We had the issue with Youri before he left, so that puts him out for a few weeks," said Rodgers. Leicester play three games in nine days starting with a visit by Chelsea in the league on Saturday, and Rodgers said that mentality would be key during this tough period.

"The next period is relentless in terms of games, and it has to be in terms of the mentality too. That is key. The rewards are there but you have to sacrifice. It's having that relentless mentality and focus on the games," added the manager. Leicester, 12th in the league standings with 15 points from 11 games, are 11 points adrift of leaders Chelsea.

Rodgers also dismissed speculation that he was in the running to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United, saying he was fully committed to Leicester. "Firstly, it's really disrespectful for you to ask the question when there is a manager in place at the club. Secondly, I can't comment on it because it's not real. I'm proud to be here at Leicester City. The only thing I'm thinking about is Chelsea and getting ready for that," he said.

