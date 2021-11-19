Left Menu

Cricket-Hales defends 2009 image appearing to show him in blackface

Earlier this week, ex-Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq, a player of Pakistani descent, testified before a British parliamentary committee and spoke of the discrimination he faced while at Yorkshire, saying the sport in England was riddled with racism. On Wednesday, Hales denied there was "any racial connotation" in the name of his dog Kevin after allegations by Rafiq.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2021 08:18 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 08:18 IST
Cricket-Hales defends 2009 image appearing to show him in blackface

Former England batsman Alex Hales has defended an old photo appearing to show him in blackface at a fancy dress party, saying it was a tribute to late rapper Tupac Shakur. The Sun newspaper published the image on Thursday and said it was taken at a New Year's Eve party in 2009.

"In 2009, I attended a New Year's Eve musical tribute fancy dress party," Hales, 32, told The Sun https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16779926/england-cricketer-alex-hales-pictured-face-black-racism. "I dressed in tribute to my musical hero, Tupac Shakur, someone who I've admired from childhood and, at the time, did not realise the offensive nature of this.

"I echo my statement from earlier in the week and stress how much I deplore racism and discrimination in all its forms." The Sun said the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is investigating the matter.

Reuters was unable to get an immediate comment from the ECB. Earlier this week, ex-Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq, a player of Pakistani descent, testified before a British parliamentary committee and spoke of the discrimination he faced while at Yorkshire, saying the sport in England was riddled with racism.

On Wednesday, Hales denied there was "any racial connotation" in the name of his dog Kevin after allegations by Rafiq. Julian Knight MP, chair of the British parliament's Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee (DCMS), said the image is "incredibly disturbing and offensive".

"This picture — coming on the back of a week when cricket was shamed like never before — is incredibly disturbing and offensive," Knight told The Sun. "The very soul of English cricket is now at stake."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021