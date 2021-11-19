Left Menu

Tennis-Davis Cup to go ahead in Innsbruck, despite new Austrian lockdown - organisers

Next week's Davis Cup Finals ties in Innsbruck will go ahead despite a COVID-19 national lockdown due to start on Monday, organisers said on Friday. Innsbruck is one of three cities hosting the event along with Madrid and Turin. "The organisers in Austria are currently meeting with local government to find out how this may affect COVID-19 restrictions for the event," a spokesperson for joint organisers Kosmos Tennis, said.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 18:37 IST
Tennis-Davis Cup to go ahead in Innsbruck, despite new Austrian lockdown - organisers

Next week's Davis Cup Finals ties in Innsbruck will go ahead despite a COVID-19 national lockdown due to start on Monday, organisers said on Friday. Innsbruck is one of three cities hosting the event along with Madrid and Turin.

"The organisers in Austria are currently meeting with local government to find out how this may affect COVID-19 restrictions for the event," a spokesperson for joint organisers Kosmos Tennis, said. "As it stands now however, we can confirm that the event will go ahead."

Innsbruck's Olympiaworld venue is hosting the Group C and Group F ties, starting with Thursday's clash between France and the Czech Republic. It will also host a quarter-final. Britain, who usually have a large following of fans, are also based in Innsbruck.

Austria has become the first country in western Europe to reimpose a full coronavirus lockdown to tackle a new wave of infections, with restrictions beginning on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021