Indonesia Masters: Kidambi bows out after losing to Antonsen in semis

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Saturday faced a crushing defeat at the hands of Denmark's Anders Antonsen in the semi-finals of the ongoing Indonesia Masters.

ANI | Bali | Updated: 20-11-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 23:27 IST
Indonesia Masters: Kidambi bows out after losing to Antonsen in semis
Shuttler Kidambi Srikanth (Image: BAI Media-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Saturday faced a crushing defeat at the hands of Denmark's Anders Antonsen in the semi-finals of the ongoing Indonesia Masters. Playing at Court 1, Antonsen defeated Kidambi in straight sets 21-14, 21-9 in a game that lasted 41 minutes.

This was Kidambi's second-consecutive semi-final appearance on the BWF World Tour after the Hylo Open, earlier this month. During the day, two-time Olympic medallist PV also bowed out of the tournament after losing to Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in straight sets 21-13, 21-9 in 32 minutes.

In the first set, Yamaguchi dominated the proceedings and easily clinched the essay 21-13 in just 20 minutes. Riding high on confidence, Yamaguchi started the set on a high as she led the game 3-1 before clinching the essay with a dominating win. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

