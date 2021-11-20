Indonesia Masters: Kidambi bows out after losing to Antonsen in semis
Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Saturday faced a crushing defeat at the hands of Denmark's Anders Antonsen in the semi-finals of the ongoing Indonesia Masters. Playing at Court 1, Antonsen defeated Kidambi in straight sets 21-14, 21-9 in a game that lasted 41 minutes.
This was Kidambi's second-consecutive semi-final appearance on the BWF World Tour after the Hylo Open, earlier this month. During the day, two-time Olympic medallist PV also bowed out of the tournament after losing to Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in straight sets 21-13, 21-9 in 32 minutes.
In the first set, Yamaguchi dominated the proceedings and easily clinched the essay 21-13 in just 20 minutes. Riding high on confidence, Yamaguchi started the set on a high as she led the game 3-1 before clinching the essay with a dominating win. (ANI)
