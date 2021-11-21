Left Menu

Athletics-Uganda's Kiplimo breaks half-marathon record in Lisbon

Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo shaved one second off the world half-marathon record on Sunday when he clocked 57 minutes 31 seconds in the Lisbon Half Marathon road race. But the 21-year-old eased up with no challengers in sight, winning the race by more than two minutes with Ethiopia's Esa Huseyidin Mohamed second in 59:39.

Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 18:26 IST
Athletics-Uganda's Kiplimo breaks half-marathon record in Lisbon
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo shaved one second off the world half-marathon record on Sunday when he clocked 57 minutes 31 seconds in the Lisbon Half Marathon road race. Kiplimo, a 10,000m bronze medallist at the Tokyo Olympics this year, broke the record set by Kenya's Kibiwott Kandie in Valencia in 2020.

Kiplimo looked set for a sub-57-minute finish when he clocked 40 minutes 27 seconds at the 15-kilometre mark. But the 21-year-old eased up with no challengers in sight, winning the race by more than two minutes with Ethiopia's Esa Huseyidin Mohamed second in 59:39.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

 Global
3
DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Methodology

DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Me...

 India
4
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021