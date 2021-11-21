Athletics-Uganda's Kiplimo breaks half-marathon record in Lisbon
Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo shaved one second off the world half-marathon record on Sunday when he clocked 57 minutes 31 seconds in the Lisbon Half Marathon road race. But the 21-year-old eased up with no challengers in sight, winning the race by more than two minutes with Ethiopia's Esa Huseyidin Mohamed second in 59:39.
Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo shaved one second off the world half-marathon record on Sunday when he clocked 57 minutes 31 seconds in the Lisbon Half Marathon road race. Kiplimo, a 10,000m bronze medallist at the Tokyo Olympics this year, broke the record set by Kenya's Kibiwott Kandie in Valencia in 2020.
Kiplimo looked set for a sub-57-minute finish when he clocked 40 minutes 27 seconds at the 15-kilometre mark. But the 21-year-old eased up with no challengers in sight, winning the race by more than two minutes with Ethiopia's Esa Huseyidin Mohamed second in 59:39.
