Soccer-Four more Bayern Munich players in quarantine amid COVID-19 chaos

"They had contact with a person in the immediate proximity to the team who tested positive for coronavirus." Bayern were without defender Niklas Suele until a few days ago after he tested positive, while fellow defender Josip Stanisic and a staff member went into quarantine earlier this week.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 21-11-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 19:36 IST
  • Germany

Four more Bayern Munich players have gone into quarantine after coming into contact with a COVID-19 infected person, the German champions said on Sunday. The Bavarians, who suffered a 2-1 shock loss to Augsburg on Friday and play Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League next week, will be without Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting and Michael Cuisance.

"They have gone into quarantine following agreement with local health authorities," the club said in a statement. "They had contact with a person in the immediate proximity to the team who tested positive for coronavirus."

Bayern were without defender Niklas Suele until a few days ago after he tested positive, while fellow defender Josip Stanisic and a staff member went into quarantine earlier this week. Midfielder Joshua Kimmich is also in isolation for the second straight week following contact with an infected person.

Kimmich has publicly refused to get vaccinated, saying he has concerns over the potential long-term effects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

