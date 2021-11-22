Left Menu

Soccer-Chelsea's Lukaku still a doubt against Juventus, Jorginho fit

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will take a late call on including striker Romelu Lukaku for their Champions League group game with Juventus, but said on Monday that midfielder Jorginho was fit after coming off against Leicester City https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/pulisic-back-among-goals-leaders-chelsea-stroll-past-leicester-2021-11-20 at the weekend.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will take a late call on including striker Romelu Lukaku for their Champions League group game with Juventus, but said on Monday that midfielder Jorginho was fit after coming off against Leicester City https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/pulisic-back-among-goals-leaders-chelsea-stroll-past-leicester-2021-11-20 at the weekend. Lukaku has not featured since injuring his ankle in their 4-0 win https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-champions-che-mal-report-idUKKBN2HA2IA against Malmo last month, but was expected to return to action against the Italians on Tuesday.

"Not sure yet (about Lukaku). He seemed okay in training yesterday, we'll see about the reaction. He has an appointment with the doctors and physios... the last minutes would be the absolute maximum," Tuchel told reporters. "Jorginho is absolutely okay. Kai (Havertz) had a hamstring problem so we took him off and we have some doubts. This is more or less the question mark."

Holders Chelsea, who were beaten in the reverse fixture https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/chiesa-fires-juve-battling-win-over-champions-chelsea-2021-09-29 in September, trail leaders Juventus by three points after four games in Group H. The London side need to avoid defeat at Stamford Bridge to confirm their place in the round of 16.

"We'll not risk our qualification and go all in if the situation (with Lukaku's injury) is like this, but we'll try everything to win the group and to do this, we have to win the game," said Tuchel. The German, however, said he had enough options to make up for the absence of the Belgium international, especially with forward Timo Werner back in the squad after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

"We always had the options. It's on the players. When they're needed and when they have the chance to show their potential, they need to... be ready. That's life at Chelsea... this is what they do in a very impressive way," Tuchel said.

