Left Menu

Ronaldo, Messi headline nominees for FIFA Best Men's Player award

Argentina striker Lionel Messi and Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo headlined the nominations for The Best FIFA Football Awards 2021 revealed the governing body.

ANI | Zurich | Updated: 23-11-2021 10:36 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 10:36 IST
Ronaldo, Messi headline nominees for FIFA Best Men's Player award
Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo/ Manchester United Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Argentina striker Lionel Messi and Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo headlined the nominations for The Best FIFA Football Awards 2021 revealed the governing body. The winners of awards will be revealed at an online ceremony on January 17 2022. The candidates have been selected by two expert panels - one for women's football and one for men's football.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has also been shortlisted for the awards following his incredible form this year. Magdalena Eriksson, Pernille Harder and Ji Soyun are some of the prominent names shortlisted for the awards.

"Public voting is open on FIFA.com and will run until 23:59 CET on 10 December 2021," FIFA said in a statement. The apex body of football will announce the three finalists in each of the seven categories listed above in early January 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia
4
Study finds ridesharing might reduce drunk driving accidents

Study finds ridesharing might reduce drunk driving accidents

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021