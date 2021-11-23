Left Menu

FIH Junior Hockey WC: Team India ready to kickstart campaign against France

Defending champions India will kick off their campaign at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021 against France in a Group B match on Wednesday.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 23-11-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 21:41 IST
FIH Junior Hockey WC: Team India ready to kickstart campaign against France
India junior men's hockey team (Image: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defending champions India will kick off their campaign at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021 against France in a Group B match on Wednesday. Speaking to media ahead of the encounter, India chief coach Graham Reid gave his thoughts on the match. "It's always difficult with the first game where you do not have too much knowledge of the opposition. Both teams are in the same boat. So, it's exciting as well," he said.

"When we went to Europe earlier this year, we understood playing international matches is very different from playing internal matches. Our practice matches here against The Netherlands, Germany and the USA gave us really good competition to face. We do not read too much into those as people try different things. No one gives away too much. Still, it's nice to get a sense of the teams and it gave us videos to analyse of the things we need to learn and change," Reid elaborated on the team's preparedness for the marquee event. Team India will be led by midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad, who was part of India's historic Bronze-medal winning performance at the Tokyo Olympics. He spoke on his experience with the senior team that will help him at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021.

"Chief Coach Graham Reid always tells us to put the team first. I have learned this playing at the big stage and I have implemented the same here. We have to maintain our bonds as a team on the field and off the field, and we have to stay united. Our bonds will help us in getting good results in the tournament," he said. France Head Coach Aymeric Bergamo also spoke to the media in the pre-match virtual press conference and explained how his young team have prepared for the match against the defending Champions India.

"Our preparation was short because of the Covid situation. We arrived early here, so we played two games - against The USA and Chile. They were good games for us, so we feel we are ready for tomorrow," he said. "We are ready to play our first game. It was important for us to play these practice games to get into the game mindset. So, we feel we are ready," France Captain Timothee Clement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
3
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
4
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021